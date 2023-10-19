Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 373,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $40,096.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,145.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,118,059.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,569 shares of company stock worth $5,474,314 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 2,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,768. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.