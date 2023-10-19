Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Insmed by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $886,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insmed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 31,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.