Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,093. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.