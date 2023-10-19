Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Triton International worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Triton International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Price Performance

NYSE TRTN traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $79.55. 10,814,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRTN shares. TheStreet downgraded Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on Triton International

Triton International Profile

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.