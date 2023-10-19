Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.84. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

