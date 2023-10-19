Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,853 shares of company stock worth $8,390,091 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,454. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

