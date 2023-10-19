Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

DECK traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $507.98. 33,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,259. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $326.10 and a one year high of $568.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

