Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 144.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $189.26. 94,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,193. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.24 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

