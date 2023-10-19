Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hostess Brands worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

TWNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,184. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

