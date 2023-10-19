Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.02, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

