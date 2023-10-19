Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.06. The stock had a trading volume of 480,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,540. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

