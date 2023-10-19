Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $638,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VKTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 167,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,388. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

