Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

