Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,336 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,951,238. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.87. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Compass Point began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

