Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,742,875. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of -162.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.