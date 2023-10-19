Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.0 %

LGIH traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $89.92. 13,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,705. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $141.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

