Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,209. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

