Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $14,412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 559,238 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

