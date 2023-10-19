Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 9,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.98. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

