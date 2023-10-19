Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Brink’s by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. 6,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.33. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

