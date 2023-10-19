Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 106,096 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,096 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $151,000. Price Jennifer C. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 31.3% during the first quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 246,374 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 119.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,270,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GLDD shares. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

