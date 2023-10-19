Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 12,789 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,937 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of InMode worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of InMode by 29.9% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $12,262,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 636,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after buying an additional 167,952 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 202,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,358. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

