Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 3,322 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in PDD by 266.5% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after buying an additional 2,975,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PDD by 3,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lifted their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.13. 1,471,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

