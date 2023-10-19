Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 48,157 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Federated Hermes worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8 %

FHI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,749. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.