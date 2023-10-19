Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 49,807 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,807 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,837. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.59% and a negative net margin of 152.27%. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

