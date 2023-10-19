Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Standex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Standex International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Standex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $983,567. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SXI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.31. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

