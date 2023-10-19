Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

