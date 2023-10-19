Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 124,595 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 296,309 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,744,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

JELD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $995.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

