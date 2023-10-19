Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,473. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

