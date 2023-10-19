Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 14,522 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,759,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 93,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,642,582 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 195,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,503. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

