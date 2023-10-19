Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. 28,881,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.