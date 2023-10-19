Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 21,889 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

