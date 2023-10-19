Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.78.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $206.88. 17,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,849. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $15,193,104.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,104.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.78, for a total value of $2,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,286.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $10,251,164. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

