Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,146 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

