Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,053 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $72.17. 27,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,947. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

