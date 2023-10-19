Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

KTB opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 5,918,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

