Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDIV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.