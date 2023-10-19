Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.