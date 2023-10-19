Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

