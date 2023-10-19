Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.73

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 326629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,673 shares of company stock valued at $919,075 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

