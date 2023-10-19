Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $6.25-7.75 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $318.67 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.91.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

