Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 532,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,896 shares.The stock last traded at $605.52 and had previously closed at $642.24.

The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.5% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

