Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,648. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.14, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 447,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.