Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $46.13. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 1,657,016 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,432,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $61,445,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.