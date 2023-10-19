Leerink Partnrs Lowers Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Market Perform

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OLK. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OLK opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.77 and a beta of 0.83. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 206.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,560,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

