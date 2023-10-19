Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.98

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 57631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

