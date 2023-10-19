LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.31

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 49798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LC

LendingClub Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

