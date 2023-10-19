Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 3,389 shares of company stock worth $401,856 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

