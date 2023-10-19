Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 20th

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

LBRT traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

