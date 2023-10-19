Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 1,120,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,993,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at $52,171,817.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,993,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

